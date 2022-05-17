United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $41.62. 330,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,688. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

