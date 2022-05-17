United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $72,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.19 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

