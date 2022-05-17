United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBFO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

