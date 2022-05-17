Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 58,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,739. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

