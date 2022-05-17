Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on UEIC. StockNews.com lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,442. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 million, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.