UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.80. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 18,923 shares trading hands.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $619.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.53.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,882,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 970,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

