Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 600 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $24,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,990,873.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

Shares of UPST traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. 17,278,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,497,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

