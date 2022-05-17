Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 600 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $24,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,990,873.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.
Shares of UPST traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. 17,278,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,497,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.