UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USER. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 563,031 shares of company stock worth $5,044,279 in the last three months.

NYSE USER traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

