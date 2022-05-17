UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.00 million-$201.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Shares of USER stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USER. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 563,031 shares of company stock worth $5,044,279.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

