UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWMC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 1,947,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.05. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

