Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 17.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.23. 427,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,155. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $288.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

