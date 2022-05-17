Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 39,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VHI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 38,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,485. Valhi has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.79%.

Valhi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

