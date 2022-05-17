VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Trading 2.6% Higher

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.75 and last traded at $146.54. 24,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 24,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51.

