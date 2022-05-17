Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.50 and last traded at C$41.42. Approximately 78,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 127,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.97.

