Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, reaching $192.45. 775,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

