Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 187,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.61. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,661. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.