Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

VOOG stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.42 and a 200 day moving average of $275.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.36 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

