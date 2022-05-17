Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.03 and last traded at $71.06. Approximately 28,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 63,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

