Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$371.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$13.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.86.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCM shares. Cormark raised their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.