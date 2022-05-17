Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

VCM opened at C$16.10 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$13.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.52 million and a PE ratio of 63.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

