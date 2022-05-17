Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.51

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON VCAP opened at GBX 49 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.48. Vector Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.44 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.17 million and a PE ratio of 9.23.
