Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.51

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VCAP opened at GBX 49 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.48. Vector Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.44 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.17 million and a PE ratio of 9.23.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

