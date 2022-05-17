Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

VECO stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

