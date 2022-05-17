Veil (VEIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $58.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $501,552.80 and $58.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,305.53 or 0.99794907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00194398 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00125044 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00231459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003024 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.