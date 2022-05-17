VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 35,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 216,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

