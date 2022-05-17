Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Acquired by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,675 shares during the quarter. Verastem accounts for 1.2% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned about 1.80% of Verastem worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Verastem by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verastem by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Verastem by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Verastem by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 2,676,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,864. The company has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.