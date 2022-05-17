Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $38.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.59 million. Vericel reported sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $184.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.88 million to $186.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.37 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $233.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

VCEL traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $28.72. 363,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Vericel has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

