Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

VZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 190,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,556,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.