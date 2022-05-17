Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after buying an additional 749,784 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,531 shares of company stock worth $11,924,380 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,376. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.