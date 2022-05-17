Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $17.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

