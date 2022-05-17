Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Veru from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.57. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 243,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.