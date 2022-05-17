VerusCoin Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $38.02 million and $3,342.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00512999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,617.08 or 1.74315869 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,375,677 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

