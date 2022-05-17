Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $56.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,237. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $693.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

