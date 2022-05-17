VIMworld Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $57,445.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,862.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517245 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars.

