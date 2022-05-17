Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 14.3%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 283,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 74,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Visionstate alerts:

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.