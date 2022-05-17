Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 14.3%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 283,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 74,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)
