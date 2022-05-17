Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to announce $718.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $769.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.32 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

VC traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. 319,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

