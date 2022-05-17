VITE (VITE) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

VITE (VITE) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, VITE has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00041363 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 506,691,564 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

