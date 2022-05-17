Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $14.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAT stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 32,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

