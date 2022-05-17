Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

