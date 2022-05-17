Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Up 26.5% in April

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus cut their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 1,114,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,942. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

