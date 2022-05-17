Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Melissa H. Anderson Buys 500 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.88. 917,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.33.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.