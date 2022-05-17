WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Down 4.5%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 158,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

