Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 344.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

Shares of WMT traded down $16.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,097,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,974. The firm has a market cap of $361.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

