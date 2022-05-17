Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 159.20 ($1.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £676.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.64. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 134.80 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

