Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.55). Approximately 23,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 80,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.54).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.08. The company has a market cap of £96.71 million and a P/E ratio of 34.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.49%.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £4,790.28 ($5,905.18).

About Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

