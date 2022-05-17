Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.55). Approximately 23,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 80,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.54).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.08. The company has a market cap of £96.71 million and a P/E ratio of 34.05.
In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £4,790.28 ($5,905.18).
About Warpaint London (LON:W7L)
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.
Read More
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.