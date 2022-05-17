Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 607,033 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. 926,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,950. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.