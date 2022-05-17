Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 607,033 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
