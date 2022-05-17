WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.80 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, WAX has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,871,158,405 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,516,059 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

