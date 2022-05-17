Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 26,086 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares in the company, valued at $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weave Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25.

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 109,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.