Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of WEBR opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. Weber has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

