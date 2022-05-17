Wesley R. Edens Acquires 697,726 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Stock

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 697,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $983,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.