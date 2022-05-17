Wesley R. Edens Acquires 697,726 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Stock

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 697,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $983,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09).
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
