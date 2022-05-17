Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 18,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,224. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
