Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 18,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,224. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 348.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

